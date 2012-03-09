SINGAPORE, March 9 Singapore offshore services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd has launched a top-up placement to raise up to S$125.4 million ($100 million), IFR reported on Friday.

The company is offering 90 million shares at the base deal size, with an option to increase the offering by up to 20 million shares, bringing the maximum deal size to 12.7 percent of the existing company capital, according to a term sheet obtained by IFR.

The offer price is S$1.10 to 1.14 per share, giving a 5.9 to 9.1 percent discount to the last price prior to the trading halt on Friday. Ezra requested a trading halt in its shares. Company officials were not immediately available to comment to Reuters.

Credit Suisse and DBS are joint bookrunners for the deal. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton, Fiona Lau and Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)