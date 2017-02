CAIRO, Sept 28 Egypt's Ezz Dekheila (AEZDq.L), a unit of Ezz Steel , reported on Wednesday a 6.5 percent rise in net profit for the first half of 2011 to 554 million Egyptian pounds ($92.3 million).

It reported net profit of 520 million pounds in the first half of 2010.

The firm reported sales of 5.9 billion pounds in the first half, compared to 4.4 billion pounds in the same period a year earlier.

The company said the figures were unaudited. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Edmund Blair)