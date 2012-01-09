Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
CAIRO Jan 9 Egypt's Ezz Dekheila , a unit of Ezz Steel, on Monday reported a 0.5 percent rise in net profit to 562 million Egyptian pounds ($92.8 million) for the first nine months of 2011.
It reported net profit of 559 million pounds for the same period of 2010.
Ezz Steel, Egypt's largest steel producer, holds a 55 percent stake in Ezz Dekheila.
($1 = 6.0341 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting By Tamim Elyan; Editing by Erica Billingham)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)