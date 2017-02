CAIRO, Sept 18 Ezz Steel , whose shares tumbled last week after a court jailed its former chairman and ordered some licences be withdrawn, said on Sunday the ruling would not impact current operations but was expected to hit future investments.

It said former chairman Ahmed Ezz, who had held a top post in ousted Hosni Mubarak's party, would appeal his sentence.

Ezz Steel said in a statement it was considering legal options to confront any impact from the ruling. It said it was reviewing future investments that had yet to executed and which could be subject to a temporary freeze.

The bourse said Ezz's shares, which were suspended, would trade against later during Sunday's session. (Writing by Edmund Blair)