CAIRO, Sept 18 Ezz Steel , whose shares
have been battered since a court jailed its former chairman and
ordered two of the Egyptian firm's licences be withdrawn, said
on Sunday the decision would not affect current operations but
would hit future investments.
The firm's shares fell 9 percent on Thursday before trading
was suspended and another 10 percent after trading resumed on
Sunday. They were trading at 7.03 pounds, their lowest level
since March 2009.
It said in a statement that former chairman Ahmed Ezz, who
had held a top post in ousted President Hosni Mubarak's party,
would appeal his sentence after he was jailed for 10 years.
CI Capital Research cut its valuation for Ezz Steel to 8.80
Egyptians pounds ($1.48) a share from 12 pounds after the
ruling, saying the firm's expansion would be hit. Beltone
Financial also said it was reviewing its valuation.
Ezz said withdrawing the licences "is not related to the
existing activity of the (Ezz) companies or current production,
but it is expected to affect directly and indirectly on Ezz and
its companies regarding future investments".
The company said it would particularly affect a reduced iron
project and expansion of its furnaces in Ain Sokhna area, which
is on the Red Sea east of Cairo, adding it would "study legal
options available and take necessary measures to confront the
harm resulting from the ruling".
Ezz said it would "review future investments, the execution
of which has not yet started, to determine the extent of the
temporary freeze necessary and reconsider these investments in
light of the prevailing economic conditions".
The firm said it was seeking to guarantee the continuation
of a reduced iron project now being implemented by one of its
units, with a total investment of more than 2.6 billion pounds.
It has spent 1.7 billion pounds so far.
