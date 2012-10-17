CAIRO Oct 17 Egypt's largest steel producer,
ezzsteel, reported a 16 percent drop in net profit for
the second quarter, as the company grappled with persistent
economic weakness since last year's popular uprising.
Ezzsteel has benefited from buoyant demand for affordable
housing, helping offset a slump in infrastructure and luxury
real estate projects since the ousting of Hosni Mubarak.
Net income for the three-month period was 142.43 million
Egyptian pounds ($23.34 million), down from 168.64 million
pounds a year earlier, according to a stock exchange filing.
($1 = 6.1030 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk)