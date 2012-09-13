CAIRO, Sept 13 Egypt's largest steel producer,
Ezz Steel, swung to a profit in the first quarter as
prices rose and a buoyant housing construction market absorbed
growing volumes of long steel, the company said on Thursday.
The results suggest the company has weathered a chaotic
political and economic backdrop since the overthrow of President
Hosni Mubarak in February 2011.
Its founder Ahmed Ezz was hit with corruption charges as
prosecutors probed the dealings of figures closely associated
with the ousted government.
Ezz was a top official in Mubarak's now disbanded political
party. He quit the board of Ezz Steel and its subsidiary Ezz
Dekheila last year to fight the charges against him. A
court jailed him in September.
Net income was 18 million Egyptian pounds ($2.95 million),
compared to a net loss of 10 million pounds in the year-earlier
quarter, ezzsteel said in a statement.
Turnover was up 18 percent, it said, reflecting a 20 percent
increase in the volume of long steel sold and a 6 percent
increase in both long and flat steel prices, it said.
"Long product exports accounted for 2 percent of total long
sales, reflecting the continued strong domestic market demand
for Ezz Steel's long products, mainly from private house
building activity," the company said.
Ezz shares were up 4.4 percent at 1000 GMT.
Reduced activity in the global flat steel market meant the
company exported 47 percent of its flat steel, the same as a
year earlier, Ezz Steel added.
Chairman Paul Chekaiban said he expected the company to
maintain a "strong operational performance" in 2012 after
achieving record sales volumes in the first quarter.
With a predominantly young population crying out for
affordable housing, construction of homes was less affected by
the economic turmoil that followed the ousting of Mubarak.
Demand for high-end developments slumped but the building of
cheaper homes, much of it in the informal sector, appears to
have continued apace.
($1 = 6.0940 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer, editing by William Hardy)