Dec 8 F-secure Oyj :

* Employee co-operation negotiations have been concluded

* Scope of employee co-operation negotiations covered Operator Channel Development team and employees within Content Cloud Business Line in Finland excluding the Hosting team

* As a result of negotiations, company's personnel will be reduced by maximum of 30 employees in Finland

* Previously management estimated that employee negotiations may lead to reduction of 40 employees

* Reductions will be implemented in December

* Annual financial estimate is unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)