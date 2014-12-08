Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 8 F-secure Oyj :
* Employee co-operation negotiations have been concluded
* Scope of employee co-operation negotiations covered Operator Channel Development team and employees within Content Cloud Business Line in Finland excluding the Hosting team
* As a result of negotiations, company's personnel will be reduced by maximum of 30 employees in Finland
* Previously management estimated that employee negotiations may lead to reduction of 40 employees
* Reductions will be implemented in December
* Annual financial estimate is unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)