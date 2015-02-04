BRIEF-Viacom appoints Jim Gianopulos as Chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures
* Press release - viacom names jim gianopulos chairman and chief executive officer of paramount pictures
Feb 4 F-Secure Oyj :
* F-Secure Corporation to sell its personal cloud business operations to Synchronoss Technologies to strengthen its focus on security
* Value of transaction is $60 million in cash
* Closing of transaction is expected by end of February
* Transaction's overall impact on F-Secure's operating profit in 2015 is estimated be close to 20 million euros ($22.92 million) positive with current exchange rate
* Company's financial guidance for 2015 is revised
* In 2015, management estimates security revenues to grow slightly
Additionally, about 6 million euros in revenue is expected related to transition services due to sale of content cloud business
TORONTO, March 27 Law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has named well-known shareholder activism and mergers and acquisitions lawyer Walied Soliman chair of its Canadian division.