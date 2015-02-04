Feb 4 F-Secure Oyj :

* Q4 total revenue 38.2 million euros ($43.84 million) (Reuters poll 39.2 million euros)

* Q4 EBIT 6.1 million euros (Reuters poll 6.25 million euros)

* Says 2015 revenues are estimated to remain at 2014 levels

* Says 2015 profitability is estimated to be around 15 pct of revenues