Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 4 F-Secure Oyj :
* Q4 total revenue 38.2 million euros ($43.84 million) (Reuters poll 39.2 million euros)
* Q4 EBIT 6.1 million euros (Reuters poll 6.25 million euros)
* Says 2015 revenues are estimated to remain at 2014 levels
* Says 2015 profitability is estimated to be around 15 pct of revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8713 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order