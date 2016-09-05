Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
NEW YORK, Sept 4 Liberty Media Corp is nearing a deal to buy a significant stake in the Formula One racing car series, with a deal expected within the next two weeks, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
The newspaper said Liberty Media, whose chairman is U.S. cable mogul John Malone, was expected to buy a 10 to 15 percent stake in F1's parent company, at a cost of between 1 billion to 2 billion pounds. Media reports have previously said a deal for F1 is expected to value the company at more than $8.5 billion.
The Financial Times also said that Chase Carey, the executive vice chairman of 21st Century Fox, would become the chairman of F1.
Formula One's biggest shareholders are private equity firm CVC Capital Partners with a 35.5 percent stake and U.S. fund manager Waddell & Reed with 20.9 percent. Chief Executive Bernie Ecclestone holds 5.3 percent of Formula One and his Bambino Trust has a further 8.5 percent.
F1 was not immediately available for comment.
Separately, Reuters reported on Sunday that Ecclestone was likely to remain at the helm of F1 for a considerable period .
STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 Fredrik Lundberg, one of Sweden's most powerful tycoons, and former finance minister Anders Borg have been questioned by prosecutors as suspects in a bribery probe.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Holders of Verizon Communications debt are pushing the company to amend terms on an exchange offer for nearly US$30bn of debt following reports that it could buy cable operator Charter Communications.