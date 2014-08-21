Aug 21 F24 AG : * Says H1 EBITDA increased by 7% to EUR 637 thousand, the EBIT by 8% to EUR 561

thousand (EUR 521 thousand year ago) * Says H1 revenue up by 14% to EUR 3.011 million * Says net income for H1 up by 7% to EUR 377 thousand * Expects for FY 2014 growth of 10-12% in sales * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage