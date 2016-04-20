April 20 Network equipment maker F5 Networks Inc reported higher quarterly revenue, helped by demand from telecommunications service providers and enterprise customers.

The company, which makes software and devices to monitor and manage Internet traffic, said revenue rose 2.4 percent to $483.7 million in the second quarter ended March 31.

Net income dropped to $75.4 million, or $1.11 per share, from $85.7 million, or $1.18 per share. (Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)