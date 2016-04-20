BRIEF-Liquidity services decided to exit its Truckcenter Land based, live auction, retail business on Jan. 30, 2017
* Liquidity services -on January 30, 2017, decided to exit its Truckcenter Land based, live auction and retail business
April 20 Network equipment maker F5 Networks Inc reported higher quarterly revenue, helped by demand from telecommunications service providers and enterprise customers.
The company, which makes software and devices to monitor and manage Internet traffic, said revenue rose 2.4 percent to $483.7 million in the second quarter ended March 31.
Net income dropped to $75.4 million, or $1.11 per share, from $85.7 million, or $1.18 per share. (Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Imation Corp - announced launch of its investment adviser subsidiary, Glassbridge Asset Management, Llc
