Oct 29 F5 Networks Inc reported an 18 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its network security products in the wake of increasing cyber attacks directed toward large companies.

The company's net income rose to $94 million, or $1.26 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from $76.2 million, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, whose clients include Facebook Inc, Pandora Media Ltd and MakeMyTrip Ltd, said revenue rose to $465.3 million from $395.3 million.

The company also said Chief Executive John McAdam plans to retire at the end of financial year 2015.

