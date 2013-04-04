BRIEF-Equinix prices $1.9 bln stock offering and $1.25 bln of senior notes
* Equinix announces pricing of public offerings of $1.9 billion of common stock and $1.25 billion of senior notes
April 4 Network gear maker F5 Networks Inc estimated second-quarter results way below analysts' expectations on significantly lower U.S federal sales and weakness in North America.
The company estimated adjusted earnings of $1.06 to $1.07 per share on revenue of $350.2 million.
Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of $1.23 per share on revenue of $375.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Equinix announces pricing of public offerings of $1.9 billion of common stock and $1.25 billion of senior notes
HANOI, March 9 Coca-Cola Co is planning to invest an additional $285 million in Vietnam, state media reported, quoting the company's general director for the country.
March 8 U.S. mobile phone customers of AT&T were unable to dial the 911 emergency number on Wednesday evening, according to alerts from public safety agencies across the country.