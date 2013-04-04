April 4 Network gear maker F5 Networks Inc estimated second-quarter results way below analysts' expectations on significantly lower U.S federal sales and weakness in North America.

The company estimated adjusted earnings of $1.06 to $1.07 per share on revenue of $350.2 million.

Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of $1.23 per share on revenue of $375.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.