June 7 F5 Networks Inc, a U.S. computer networking company whose technology helps speed up data center traffic, has hired investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc following takeover approaches, people familiar with the matter said.

F5 is working with Goldman to field expressions of interest in an acquisition and decide on its next steps, the people said this week, without identifying the parties that approached the company.

F5, which has a market capitalization of $7.4 billion, has attracted takeover interest in previous years, and there is no certainty that the latest approaches will lead to any deal, the people cautioned.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. F5 and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)