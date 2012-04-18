* Sees Q3 adj EPS $1.12-$1.14 vs est $1.14
* Sees Q3 rev $350 mln-$355 mln vs est $353 mln
* Shares up 7 pct after company comments
(Adds comments from conference call, background; updates share
movement)
April 18 F5 Networks Inc posted
second-quarter results above market expectations and forecast a
muted third quarter, leading to a fall in shares, but the stock
recovered after the company reaffirmed its full-year growth
target.
The network gear maker's shares, which fell 4 percent
immediately after F5 announced its results, reversed course
after the company allayed fears of a slow down in its business.
It said it was on track to achieve its 20-percent revenue
growth target for the full year and expects the financial
segment to offset any revenue shortfall from a decelerating
telecom business in the third quarter.
F5 Networks shares rose 7 percent over their Wednesday close
in extended trading, after the management made the comments on a
call with analysts.
F5's revenue has grown in the double-digits for more than
two years as service providers scrambled to manage an
exponential increase in data traffic caused by the addition of
millions of smartphone and tablet users on their networks.
The company's Viprion 2400 and 4400 products, which manage
secure delivery of data over networks, have been adopted well by
telecom customers who are upgrading to 4G technology and rolling
out Internet Protocol-based networks.
Chief Financial Officer Andy Reinland said he expected
growth in the carrier business to slow in the current quarter,
but believes other segments will compensate.
"Telco was very high (in the second quarter) ... we expect
that to be down somewhat in the coming quarter," he said on the
call.
The telecom segment contributed 27 percent of the total
revenue in the second quarter, an increase of 8 percentage
points over last year.
Financials were second, at 16 percent.
Reinland also said that the recently acquired Traffix
Systems business would make no material impact on revenue in the
third quarter.
However, the deal pipeline is strong and sales from security
related products will increase as more and more clients begin
providing their services over the internet, the company said.
It forecast third-quarter earnings to be between $1.12 and
$1.14 per share, at the lower end of analysts' expectations.
Third-quarter revenue is expected to be in the range of $350
million to $355 million, broadly in line with Wall Street
estimates.
SECOND QUARTER BEATS EXPECTATIONS
The company's net income in the second quarter rose to $68.6
million, or 86 cents a share, from $55.6 million, or 68 cents a
share, a year ago.
Excluding items, F5 earned $1.09 a share, beating Wall
Street estimates of $1.07 per share.
Revenue rose 22.4 percent to $339.6 million, topping
analysts' forecasts of $335.3 million.
The company's shares closed at $124.21 on Wednesday on the
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal)