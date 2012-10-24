Oct 24 Network gear maker F5 Networks Inc's fourth-quarter results fell below analysts' expectations.

Earnings per share rose by 1 cent to 85 cents. Revenue rose 15 percent to $362.6 million. Excluding items, F5 earned $1.12 a share.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.18 on revenue of $365.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.