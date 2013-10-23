UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Oct 23 Network gear maker F5 Networks Inc reported a 13 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its new products, sending its shares up 10 percent after the bell.
Net income rose to $76.2 million, or 97 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $67.7 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $395.3 million from $362.6 million.
F5 supplies data traffic management equipment to companies such as Facebook Inc, Pandora Media Ltd, MakeMyTrip Ltd and the U.S. government.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.