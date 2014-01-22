BRIEF-Fronsac REIT qtrly recurring FFO per unit was 0.67 Canadian cents
* Qtrly recurring FFO per unit was 0.67 Canadian cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 22 Network gear maker F5 Networks Inc reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly revenue as demand rose for its data traffic management products.
Revenue rose to $406.5 million in the first quarter from $365.5 million a year earlier.
The company's net income fell to $68 million, or 87 cents per share, from $69.5 million, or 88 cents per share.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.22 per share.
F5 supplies data traffic management equipment to companies such as Facebook Inc, Pandora Media Ltd, MakeMyTrip Ltd and the U.S. government.
* Qtrly recurring FFO per unit was 0.67 Canadian cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* National General announces further 10-K filing delay for completion of final audit procedures
* Qtrly average daily production of 4,685 barrels of oil equivalent per day an 18 pct increase compared to Q3 of 2016