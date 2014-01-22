Jan 22 Network gear maker F5 Networks Inc reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly revenue as demand rose for its data traffic management products.

Revenue rose to $406.5 million in the first quarter from $365.5 million a year earlier.

The company's net income fell to $68 million, or 87 cents per share, from $69.5 million, or 88 cents per share.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.22 per share.

F5 supplies data traffic management equipment to companies such as Facebook Inc, Pandora Media Ltd, MakeMyTrip Ltd and the U.S. government.