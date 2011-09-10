WASHINGTON, Sept 9 Congressional negotiators
reached breakthroughs on Friday that would allow the U.S.
government to avoid shutdowns of U.S. aviation and highway
programs later this month.
The House of Representatives Transportation Committee teed
up a bill to extend Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
construction programs through January.
It would formally be proposed on Monday at the earliest
with votes set for next week. Current funding expires on Sept.
16.
Partisan gridlock on the FAA measure in July triggered a
two-week shutdown of airport construction programs and led to
furloughs of 4,000 workers.
Similar legislation to extend funding for highway and
transit programs through March was close to being completed in
the House, an aide said.
Like the FAA plan, it, too, was expected to pass muster
with Senate leaders although a related proposal under
consideration in that chamber envisioned a shorter time-frame
for highway funding.
Current funding for highway and transit programs expires on
Sept. 30.
A string of temporary extensions have kept both programs
alive in recent years while Congress struggled with longer term
blueprints for both.
However, the swiftness with which the two sides have
appeared to bury differences on the new temporary measures
since returning from their August recess this week improves
prospects for a deal on a long-term FAA bill.
Of the two big transport bills, the FAA legislation is
further along and most differences were resolved months
ago.
(Reporting by John Crawley; editing by Philip Barbara)