* Single bill proposed in House covers both extensions
* Proposal designed for quick passage in both chambers
By John Crawley
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 Legislation emerged in
Congress late on Friday that would allow the U.S. government to
avoid shutdowns of aviation and highway construction programs
this month.
While final details must be ironed out, a single bill that
could be formally proposed on Monday at the earliest in the
House of Representatives would address both issues and set the
stage for quick passage next week, a congressional aide said.
Democrats and Republicans returning this week from a
month's recess agreed on a bipartisan deal that resolves key
issues surrounding continued, temporary funding of Federal
Aviation Administration airport improvement projects and
Transportation Department road and transit upgrades.
A pitched political battle in Washington this summer over
raising the debt ceiling marred consideration of FAA funding
renewal, triggering a two-week shutdown in late July of airport
construction projects the furlough of 4,000 government
employees and idling thousands of construction jobs.
Negotiations on the framework of FAA and highway
construction funding extensions accelerated on Friday with hard
deadlines to address both issues fast approaching.
Authorization to fund FAA programs expires Sept. 16, while
similar transportation programs expire Sept. 30.
President Barack Obama last week called on Congress to
approve extensions of both without delay.
The year, especially the summer, has been marked by
partisan rancor in Congress that has fueled negative public
sentiment about members' job performance.
The House bill spearheaded by Transportation Committee
Chairman John Mica was submitted to the Rules Committee late on
Friday night.
It would extend FAA airport construction funding through
January and highway funding through March. The highway
extension includes all vehicle safety and recall programs.
Budgeting for FAA air traffic control is already fully funded.
A formal Senate proposal has not emerged for the aviation
aspect, but the House measure appears to satisfy the wishes of
key members because it proposes no policy or funding changes,
the aide said.
The Senate Public Works Committee wants a highway extension
of at least four months, but a longer one would not likely
raise objections.
The swiftness with which the dual plan came together
improves prospects for a deal on a long-term FAA bill. Of the
two big transport programs existing on a string of temporary
funding renewals, the FAA legislation is further along and most
differences were resolved months ago.
The last permanent FAA bill expired in 2007. The last full
measure highway bill expired in 2009.
(Reporting by John Crawley; editing by Philip Barbara)