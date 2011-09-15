WASHINGTON, Sept 15 The U.S. Senate approved legislation on Thursday temporarily renewing funding for airport and highway and transit construction programs, averting threatened shutdowns of both.

The chamber overwhelmingly approved a bill that conveyed the legal authority for the government to renew the programs as well as collect the airline ticket and auto fuel taxes that fund them.

The FAA extension will run through January while highway programs are authorized through March. FAA funding was due to run out Friday, while highway programs were to expire on Sept. 30.

Congress has struggled in recent years to craft long-term aviation and highway funding bills, requiring a string of temporary renewals to keep those programs operating.

