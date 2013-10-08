Oct 8 Boeing Co is among the companies
likely to benefit as U.S. aviation safety regulators recall up
to 800 safety personnel from furlough, allowing deliveries of
787 Dreamliners to continue from the company's South Carolina
factory.
The recall by the Federal Aviation Administration will bring
back 200 "engineers, inspectors and safety staff" invovled in
certifying planes and parts as airworthy, the agency said.
Lack of those staff would have delayed deliveries of some
Boeing 787s to customers, Boeing said.
The FAA said it is also recalling another 600 safety staff
and inspectors who oversee airline operations, and 25 doctors
who oversee drug and alcohol testing.
The workers are among some 15,500 FAA employees who were
furloughed in the government shutdown on Oct. 1, about one-third
of the FAA's total staff of 46,000.