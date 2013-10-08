By Alwyn Scott
Oct 8 The U.S. government shutdown is blocking
Boeing Co and Airbus from delivering aircraft to
U.S. airlines and raising safety concerns, even though hundreds
of furloughed workers are being recalled this week.
The problems faced by airlines and aerospace companies show
the far-reaching impact of the shutdown, now in its eighth day.
With nearly one-third of the Federal Aviation
Administration's 46,000 employees on furlough, airlines,
aircraft makers and suppliers can't get parts and systems
certified for use in planes, can't deliver new jets to
customers, can't perform drug and alcohol tests, and can't carry
out safety inspections and oversight of airlines.
Some observers say this poses a growing risk to travelers by
increasing the odds of a plane crash.
"We're not going to drop one out of the sky tonight," said
John Goglia, a former member of the National Transportation
Safety Board, which investigates air accidents.
"But over time the safety system is deteriorating."
REGISTRY CLOSED
While recalls this week by the FAA will allow aircraft made
by Boeing to be certified, they will not enable jet buyers to
perform a final step: registration.
The FAA registry in Oklahoma City remains closed, the agency
said on Tuesday. The office issues registration numbers for
planes and pilots, much like registration for automobiles and
drivers, the agency said.
The office registers about 10,000 aircraft a month,
according to the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA),
a trade group that said the closure also was affecting the sales
of private aircraft.
So far, the office closure has halted $1.38 billion in
private plane deliveries, NBAA President Ed Bolen wrote in an
open letter to President Barack Obama. He said about a third of
annual deliveries occur in the final three months of the year.
"If this backlog lasts more than a few days, it could
potentially devastate the industry's fourth-quarter deliveries,"
he wrote.
Meanwhile, inspectors who check that airlines and pilots are
still largely furloughed, even though some have been called back
to work. The FAA is calling back 800 workers this week, but
another 1,690, or two-thirds of the Office of Aviation Safety,
remain on furlough, according to FAA records.
The recalls are "good news for the industry," said Richard
Aboulafia, an aerospace analyst at Teal Group in Fairfax,
Virginia. "Both for safety and for the economy, a lot of these
folks should be classed as essential."
But former NTSB official Goglia said that even with the
recalled workers, airline inspectors are scarce and that may
prompt carriers to overlook maintenance or pilot issues that
would normally delay a flight.
Without a "cop on the beat," he said, "people are going to
make bad decisions."
Trade group Airlines for America, which represents U.S.
carriers, said it is confident that the FAA furloughs won't
compromise the world's safest air travel system, though it said
some "non-critical inspections, registrations and certifications
will take longer."
The FAA said it is "constantly evaluating risk in the
system" and may recall more employees if warranted.
JETLINER DELIVERIES AFFECTED
Airbus said on Tuesday that the FAA registry office closure
prevented it from delivering jets to JetBlue Airways Corp
and US Airways Group Inc.
"The airlines have been unable to get U.S. registrations for
those aircraft, so unfortunately, the aircraft they need for
operations remain outside of the U.S.," an Airbus spokeswoman
said.
JetBlue said it was due to receive its first Airbus A321 jet
last week, but the plane is still in Hamburg, Germany, because
of the registration problem. The plane was not scheduled to
carry paying passengers until Dec. 19, because it needs to go
through FAA certification for entertainment and WiFi systems.
"As the days go by, there's fewer days to get that work
done," a JetBlue spokeswoman said.
Boeing declined to discuss specific deliveries affected but
said an FAA mail-in process would provide it with "temporary
registrations" for U.S. customers. Foreign airlines generally do
not need FAA registrations.
American Airlines said it will be unable to take
delivery of an Airbus A319 set for Wednesday because the FAA
registry is closed. The plane is one of three Airbus jets due
for delivery this month.
DREAMLINER THREAT AVERTED
However, Boeing and U.S. airlines were expected to get some
benefit from the recall this week of FAA safety personnel.
Furloughs had threatened to halt certification of 787
Dreamliners made at the Boeing's South Carolina factory, Boeing
and the FAA said.
On Tuesday, Boeing said FAA workers needed for certification
of 787s from South Carolina or planes with new configurations
were coming back on the job "to support pending deliveries."
Among the 800 returning workers, 200 are engineers,
inspectors and safety staff involved in certifying planes and
parts as airworthy, the FAA said.
The FAA said it is also recalling another 600 safety staff
and inspectors who oversee airline operations and 25 doctors who
oversee drug and alcohol testing.
Overall, 15,500 FAA workers were furloughed on Oct. 1.
The FAA said it had no information on when the registry
might reopen. It said general aviation accidents would be
investigated by local law enforcement officials, rather than FAA
staff, though the agency would recall staff to deal with
emergencies.