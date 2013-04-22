UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
April 22 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration warned on Monday that air travelers should expect "wide-ranging delays" because of staffing cuts at air-traffic control facilities, and the agency is using traffic management plans at airports around the country to address the problem.
The delays "will change throughout the day depending on staffing and weather," the agency said in a statement.
"Staffing challenges" exist at facilities controlling airports in New York, Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth and Jacksonville, Florida, the agency said. Because of budget cuts, there are fewer air traffic controllers, and planes must fly farther apart, causing delays for passengers, the FAA said.
"The FAA is working with the airlines throughout the day to try and minimize delays for travelers," it said, adding that travelers should ask airlines and visit fly.faa.gov for information on delays.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.