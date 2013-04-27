April 27 The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration (FAA) said on Saturday it had suspended all
employee furloughs and that it expects the U.S. air travel
system to return to normal by Sunday evening Eastern Time.
The suspension follows passage on Friday of a bill allowing
the agency to shift money within its budget to halt furloughs of
air-traffic controllers that started April 21.
The furloughs, prompted by automatic budget cuts, caused
thousands of flight delays and hundreds of cancellations
throughout the week. The FAA said in a statement on Saturday
that it expects staffing to return to normal levels over the
next 24 hours.
Airports around the country were reporting that flights were
arriving and departing on time at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), with
the exception of San Francisco, where arrivals were delayed 44
minutes on average because of construction, the FAA said.
Earlier on Saturday, President Barack Obama chided
Republicans in his weekly radio address for approving a plan to
ease air-traffic delays while leaving untouched budget cuts that
affect children and the elderly.
Congressman Bill Shuster, chairman of the House
Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and a Republican
from Pennsylvania, said the FAA could have complied with the
automatic budget cuts, known as sequester, in a way that avoided
inconveniencing travelers.