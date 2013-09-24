By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK, Sept 24 Honeywell on Tuesday
said it wanted U.S. air safety regulators to explain a new
proposal to compel airlines to change cockpit instrument panels
the company makes for Boeing planes over concerns that Wi-Fi
signals could wipe out crucial readings and create a risk of
crashing.
Honeywell noted that the Federal Aviation Administration was
content to make replacement of the cockpit displays optional.
But on Tuesday, the FAA proposed compelling airlines to make
about $10,000 in changes to each display panel.
The agency cited concerns that Wi-Fi signals from passenger
mobile devices could wipe out speed and altitude readings for up
to six minutes.
Honeywell Aerospace Chief Executive Tim Mahoney, in an
interview at Reuters offices in New York, said the problems,
which include cockpit display screens flickering or blanking
completely, occurred only once in a test last year, and that
Honeywell and Boeing Co had already advised airlines to
replace the displays.
"The one case that was experienced on the ground was
addressed and we worked with Boeing and that was concluded in
2012," Mahoney said.
"Honeywell needs to better understand what if anything has
changed that would have changed that disposition" from advising
airlines to change the displays to requiring it.
If enacted, the proposed FAA rule would affect displays on
139 Boeing 737 and 18 777 planes in the U.S., the FAA said,
pegging the cost refitting all the U.S. planes at $1.6 million.
More aircraft would be affected if foreign regulators
adopted the rule. The 737 is Boeing's best-selling jet and about
5,500 are in service around the world.
The FAA said it proposed the rule in part because the safety
issue "is likely to exist or develop in other products of the
same type of design." A spokesman for the agency said officials
were checking about further justification for the rule.
Mahoney said it was not known how many airlines had already
switched to an updated display that guards against the Wi-Fi
problem.
Boeing said it put updated displays on 737s and 777s
starting in September of 2012 and that the proposed rule simply
"mirrors" the advice Boeing gave to airlines last November.
Honeywell already is subject to an FAA action involving a
radio beacon it sells that is suspected of causing a fire on a
Boeing 787 Dreamliner earlier this year. The FAA
on Sept. 18 required inspections of the beacons on some 3,800
aircraft because of the fire risk. The beacons help rescuers
locate wreckage if a plane crashes.
BROADBAND IN THE SKY
The proposed FAA action comes as airlines are beefing up
onboard Wi-Fi systems to provide passengers more bandwidth and
better coverage on long-haul trips over water.
Delta Air Lines, United Airlines American
Airlines, US Airways and other carriers
already offer Wi-Fi service to passengers on at least some
aircraft, typically through providers such as Gogo Inc.
JetBlue Airways recently got the regulatory green
light to put a high-speed satellite-linked broadband service on
its jets.
This month, an FAA advisory committee is due to recommend
the possible loosening of restrictions on use of personal
electronic devices on board aircraft. Right now, devices must be
powered down during takeoff and landing.
The advisory group includes representatives from airlines,
government, pilots, consumer electronics firms and plane makers,
including Boeing and Airbus.
Amazon.com, which makes the Kindle e-reader, is the only
device maker on the 28-member committee, according to its
charter. Device makers Apple, Google and
Samsung are not on the committee.
The proposed FAA rule would affect the "phase 3" version of
the Honeywell Aerospace cockpit display and related software.
Planes typically have several of the displays, which show flight
data such as speed, altitude, aircraft pitch and roll, and
heading.
In testing, the FAA said, the phase 3 displays blanked out
for up to six minutes, showing they were susceptible to radio
signals from Wi-Fi even when the power of the Wi-Fi signals were
below levels that the displays were designed to withstand.
If a screen went blank on takeoff or landing it could cause
"loss of control of the airplane at an altitude insufficient for
recovery," the FAA said. The FAA will accept public comment on
the rule until Nov. 8.
Under an FAA rule issued this month, Honeywell's emergency
locator transmitters (ELTs) are being inspected by airlines
around the world for faults that could spark a fire.
The FAA followed Transport Canada in requiring the
inspections after an Ethiopian Airlines 787 Dreamliner parked at
London Heathrow Airport caught fire in July.
Mahoney said inspections had turned up other examples of
problems with other ELTs, but those have not started fires.
The investigation by the UK Air Accidents Investigation
Branch of the Ethiopian Airline fire is likely to last another
few months, Mahoney said.
"The rigorous investigation is continuing" and includes the
possible effect of the higher humidity on 787s compared with
other jets, along with mechanical and electrical interference in
the area of the 787 where the fire started, he said.