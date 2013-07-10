July 10 The United States will increase the
flight experience required of pilots on U.S. airlines, a
long-awaited move not related to the crash last weekend of an
Asiana Airlines plane in San Francisco.
The new rules, which will take effect later this week or
next week once they are published in the Federal Register, stem
in part from a plane crash near Buffalo in 2009 that killed 50
people, the Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday.
First officers, or co-pilots, will now need Airline
Transport Pilot certificates to take control of U.S. commercial
jetliners or cargo planes. The certificates are earned with
1,500 hours of total flight time. Previously, a co-pilot needed
only a commercial certificate, requiring 250 hours.
Captains would still need at least 1,500 hours of flight
time but now 1,000 hours would have to be logged as a co-pilot
on a commercial carrier. Previously, those hours could be earned
in flight school or military training.
Bob Coffman, an American Airlines captain who is also
chairman of its pilots union's government affairs committee,
said the additional requirement of the ATP certificate would
ensure that co-pilots have a variety of flying experiences.
"In this day ... where we are more and more dependent on
having two competent pilots at the controls, it does not make
much sense for one of the pilots to be significantly less
qualified than the other pilot," Coffman said.
The new regulations stem in part from a crash in February
2009 in which a Bombardier DHC-8-400 plunged into a snow-covered
neighborhood as it neared Buffalo, New York, killing 49 people
on board and one person on the ground. The crash of the Colgan
Air flight, operating as Continental Connection flight 3407,
raised questions about pilot training.
In that accident, investigators said, the pilot failed to
respond appropriately to a "stick-shaker" warning of a potential
stall from low air speed - similar conditions to those under
investigation in the Saturday crash of Asiana Airlines
Flight 214 in San Francisco, which killed two people
and injured more than 180.
The new FAA rules would not apply to the pilots of the
Asiana flight, however, since they are not pilots for a U.S.
airline.
FAA spokesman Les Dorr said there was no link between the
pilot qualification rules and Saturday's Asiana plane crash in
San Francisco.
"This ruling has been in the works for a couple of years
now," Dorr said.
The FAA has drawn criticism from the National Transportation
Safety Board for taking years to develop the rules.
"The NTSB notes that human factors concerns associated with
low airspeed do not require more than 6 years of study for a
solution to be implemented," the NTSB said in a 2010 report on
the Colgan accident.
Rep. Rick Larsen, the ranking member on the House aviation
subcommittee, said the long period in adopting the rules was a
concern. "It's fair to be somewhat critical of the FAA for
taking a long time to get these rules up running," he said.