BRIEF-Pixium Vision FY revenue falls to 2.5 million euros
* FY operating loss 12.5 million euros ($13.26 million) versus loss of 15.7 million euros year ago
June 5 Fannie Mae, the largest backer of loans in the U.S. housing market, named Timothy Mayopoulos its new Chief Executive Officer.
Mayopoulos will succeed Michael Williams, who had notified the company of his intention to step down earlier this year.
Effective January 1, 2013, Mayopoulos's direct compensation will consist solely of base salary at the rate of $600,000 per year, Fannie Mae said in a regulatory filing. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* FY operating loss 12.5 million euros ($13.26 million) versus loss of 15.7 million euros year ago
TOKYO, Feb 20 Japanese shares eked out small gains on Monday in a choppy session marked by low volumes as investors stayed on the sidelines with the U.S. markets closed for a holiday.
* Inside secure announces strong 2016 results following completion of strategic transformation