June 19 Fab has raised $150 million from several
investors, including Tencent Holdings, that values the
online retailer at $1 billion.
As part of the funding round Tencent, China's largest online
gaming and social networking company, will get to appoint a
director to Fab's board, said Jason Goldberg, Fab's chief
executive and founder, in a post on his personal blog on
Wednesday.
"We specifically sought out a strategic partner like Tencent
because we are intent on bringing Fab to many new markets,"
Goldberg said.
A company spokeswoman said the current round of financing
values Fab at $1 billion.
Fab, which specializes in products that emphasize modern
design including furniture, clothing and jewelry, currently gets
70 percent of its sales from the U.S. and 30 percent from
Europe, according to the company's data
The New York-based company, which began as a gay social
network before switching to e-commerce in 2011, says it had 13
million "members" as of April and that sales grew by more than
500 percent in 2012.
The new financing brings two-year-old Fab's total funding to
date to $310 million. Goldberg said the $150 million is the
first slice of its latest round of financing that the company
will complete in the next few months.
In addition to Tencent, Fab said it was adding Itochu
Technology Ventures as another strategic investor and
that existing investors including Atomico and Andreessen
Horowitz were also participating in the new round of financing.