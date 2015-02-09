Feb 9Fabasoft AG :

* Announced on Friday preliminary figures for first nine months of FY 2014/2015

* Said on Friday 9-months of FY 2014/2015 sales revenue were of 19.9 million euros ($22.5 million) versus 18.9 million euros in first nine months of FY 2013/2014

* 9-month EBITDA was of 3.0 million euros versus 3.1 million euros in first nine months of FY 2013/2014

* 9-month EBIT was 1.9 million euros versus 1.9 million euros in first nine months of FY 2013/2014

* Sales revenues amounted to 7.6 million euros during Q3 2014/2015 versus 6.8 million euros in same period of previous year Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8831 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)