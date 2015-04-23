BRIEF-UniCredit borrows 24.4 bln euros at ECB's last TLTRO auction
* Out of total amount, Italian unit UniCredit SpA borrowed 15.5 bln euros
April 23 Fabege AB
* Q1 net operating income rose to sek 350m (349)
* Q1 rental income amounted to sek 502m (513)
* Q1 profit from property management increased 12 per cent to sek 168m (150) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - Demand for Volkswagen's first euro unsecured bond issue since the emissions cheating scandal has passed €22bn and the issuer is expected to print more than €7.5bn across four tranches, according to a lead.