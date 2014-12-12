Dec 12 Fabege AB

* Fabege strengthens its cash position by SEK 2 bln

* Says has sold the Ladugårdsgärdet 1:48 property at Vartahamnen and the Hammarby-Smedby 1:457 and 1:458 properties in Upplands Vasby to Fastpartner, and sold the Gronlandet Sodra 13 property in Norrmalm to a private company

* Says all of sales will occur in form of companies with a total underlying property value of approximately sek 1,942m and will yield a combined profit of sek 102m before tax

* Says we have taken advantage of favourable transactions market and sold non-priority and vacant properties

