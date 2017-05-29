VIENNA May 29 Chinese-owned aerospace parts maker FACC has hired as chief operating officer Andreas Ockel, who is currently in charge of Airbus' assembly of its A320 aircraft in China, FACC said on Monday.

China's aerospace industry is looking to become globally competitive after the successful maiden flight of the homegrown C919 passenger jet this month.

Airbus' A320 final assembly line in Tianjin will begin assembly of its first Airbus A320neo in July and deliver it in September, the official Xinhua news agency reported in February.

The assembly line started production in September 2008 and has delivered more than 300 A320 aircraft.

Ockel, a German who also worked for BMW Group in Germany and China for over a decade, will start his new job at the beginning of next year.

FACC, which counts Airbus among its customers, has in recent months overhauled its top management after it lost over 40 million euros last year in a hoax email attack.

A unit of Chinese state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China acquired Austria-based FACC in 2009.

Airbus did not reply to a request for immediate comment. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, Brenda Goh, Tim Hepher)