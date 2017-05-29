VIENNA May 29 Chinese-owned aerospace parts
maker FACC has hired as chief operating officer
Andreas Ockel, who is currently in charge of Airbus'
assembly of its A320 aircraft in China, FACC said on Monday.
China's aerospace industry is looking to become globally
competitive after the successful maiden flight of the homegrown
C919 passenger jet this month.
Airbus' A320 final assembly line in Tianjin will begin
assembly of its first Airbus A320neo in July and deliver it in
September, the official Xinhua news agency reported in February.
The assembly line started production in September 2008 and
has delivered more than 300 A320 aircraft.
Ockel, a German who also worked for BMW Group in
Germany and China for over a decade, will start his new job at
the beginning of next year.
FACC, which counts Airbus among its customers, has in recent
months overhauled its top management after it lost over 40
million euros last year in a hoax email attack.
A unit of Chinese state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation
of China acquired Austria-based FACC in 2009.
Airbus did not reply to a request for immediate comment.
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, Brenda Goh, Tim Hepher)