By Alexei Oreskovic and Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO, March 25 Facebook Inc will
acquire two-year-old Oculus VR Inc, a maker of virtual-reality
glasses for gaming, for $2 billion, buying its way into the
fast-growing wearable devices arena with its first-ever hardware
deal.
The acquisition, which comes hot on the heels of its $19
billion deal for messaging service WhatsApp, marks a big bet by
Facebook to anticipate the next shift in an evolving technology
industry, at a time when consumers are increasingly abandoning
their PCs for smartphones.
The world's largest social network was deemed late to
recognize the shift to mobile devices and the company's revenue
has only recently begun to recover from the late start.
Many in the industry believe that wearable devices could
represent the next big platform shift. Google Inc has
been testing Google Glass, a stamp sized electronic screen
mounted to a pair of eyeglasses for several years. Last week, it
introduced an effort to develop computerized wristwatches.
On Tuesday, Facebook said virtual-reality technology could
emerge as the next social and communications platform.
"Mobile is the platform of today, and now we're also getting
ready for the platforms of tomorrow," said Facebook founder and
Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg. "Oculus has the chance to
create the most social platform ever, and change the way we
work, play and communicate."
"After games, we're going to make Oculus a platform for many
other experiences. Imagine enjoying a court side seat at a game,
studying in a classroom of students and teachers all over the
world or consulting with a doctor face-to-face -- just by
putting on goggles in your home."
Oculus VR, founded by Palmer Luckey, a self-described
virtual reality enthusiast and hardware geek, got its start as a
Kickstarter-funded program, drawing small investments from
thousands of people on the popular fund-raising platform.
It quickly drew attention to its "Oculus Rift"
virtual-reality glasses, demoed at tech and gaming conventions
around the country. It raised $75 million in December in a round
led by Andreessen Horowitz, to market its virtual-reality
headset for video games and develop the product for use in areas
like education, film, architecture and design.
Other venture capital backers included Spark Capital,
Formation 8 and Matrix Partners.
Oculus plans to produce commercial versions of its virtual
reality glasses, called Oculus Rift, which users mount on their
heads with a strap. It also hopes to take its technology beyond
gaming.
Facebook ended 2013 with $11.45 billion in cash and
marketable securities. The company's $19 billion acquisition of
WhatsApp includes $4 billion in cash. The Oculus deal comprises
$400 million in cash and 23.1 million shares of Facebook common
stock.
The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.
"Facebook understands the potential for VR. Mark and his
team share our vision for virtual reality's potential to
transform the way we learn, share, play, and communicate,"
Luckey and other co-founders said in a joint blogpost on
Tuesday.
"Over the next 10 years, virtual reality will become
ubiquitous, affordable, and transformative, and it begins with a
truly next-generation gaming experience. This partnership
ensures that the Oculus platform is coming, and that it's going
to change gaming forever."
