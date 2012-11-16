By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 16 Facebook Inc wants
more credit for making online cash registers ring.
Facebook will begin rolling out on Friday a new tool which
will allow online retailers to track purchases by members of the
social network who have viewed their ads.
The tool is the latest of the new advertising features
Facebook is offering to convince marketers that steering
advertising dollars to the company will deliver a payoff.
Facebook, with roughly 1 billion users, has faced a tough
reception on Wall Street amid concerns about its slowing revenue
growth.
"Measuring ad effectiveness and outcomes is absolutely
crucial to all types of businesses and marketers," said David
Baser, a product manager for Facebook's ads business who said
the "conversion measurement" tool has been a top customer
request for a long time.
The sales information that advertisers receive is anonymous,
said Baser. "You would see the number of people who bought
shoes," he said, using the example of an online shoe retailer.
But marketers would not be able to get information that could
identify the people, he added.
The conversion tool is specifically designed for so-called
direct response marketers, such as online retailers and travel
websites that advertise with the goal of drumming up immediate
sales rather than for longer-term brand-building.
Such advertisers have long flocked to Google Inc's
Web search engine, which can deliver ads to consumers at the
exact moment they're looking for information on a particular
product.
But some analysts say there is room for Facebook to make
inroads if it can demonstrate results.
"The path to purchase" is not as direct on Facebook as it is
on Google's search engine, said Debra Aho Williamson, an analyst
with research firm eMarketer. But she said that providing
information about customer sales conversion should help Facebook
make a stronger case to online retailers.
"It lets marketers track the impact of a Facebook ad hours
or days or even a week beyond when someone might have viewed the
ad," said Williamson. "That allows marketers to understand the
impact of the Facebook ad on the ultimate purchase."
Marketers will also have the option to aim their ads at
segments of Facebook's audience with similar attributes to
consumers that have responded well to a particular ad in the
past, Baser said.
Online retailer Fab.com, which has tested Facebook's new
service, was able to reduce its cost per new customer
acquisition by 39 percent when it served ads to consumers deemed
most likely to convert, Facebook said. Facebook defines a
conversion as anything from a completed sale, to a consumer
taking another desired action on a website, such as registering
for a newsletter.
NEW OPPORTUNITIES
Shares of Facebook, which were priced at $38 a share in its
May initial public offering, closed Thursday's regular session
at $22.17.
In recent months, Facebook has introduced a variety of new
advertising capabilities and moved to broaden its appeal to
various groups of advertisers.
Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said in October that
Facebook saw multi-billion revenue opportunities in each of four
groups of advertisers: brand marketers, local businesses, app
developers and direct response marketers.
Facebook does not disclose how much of its ad revenue, which
totaled $1.09 billion in the third quarter, comes from each type
of advertiser. Pivotal Research Group analyst Brian Wieser
estimates that brand marketers and local businesses account for
the bulk of Facebook's current advertising revenue.
Earlier this year, Facebook introduced a similar conversion
measurement service for big brand advertisers, such as auto
manufacturers, partnering with data mining firm Datalogix to
help connect the dots between consumer spending at
brick-and-mortar and Facebook ads.
And Facebook has rolled out new marketing tools for local
businesses such as restaurants and coffee shops, including a
revamped online coupon service and simplified advertising
capabilities known as promoted posts.
The new conversion measurement tool is launching in testing
mode, but will be fully available by the end of the month,
Facebook said.
