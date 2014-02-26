By Jennifer Saba
Feb 26 Facebook highlighted on Wednesday
two ad campaigns in an attempt to persuade advertisers that its
massive membership base and ability to home in on specific
audiences makes it a more effective advertising platform than
broadcast TV.
The No. 1 social network revealed in a blog post some
details about marketing campaigns from AARP and the American
Legacy Foundation to show how Facebook can target specific age
groups among its audience of more than 1 billion global users,
which rivals the number of people watching TV.
Facebook is hoping to tap some of the billions of dollars
that advertisers dedicate to television commercials to reach
large groups of people.
"For an advertiser, in Facebook's view their users are more
engaged than when they are watching TV," said Debra Aho
Williamson, principal analyst at research firm eMarketer. "It's
not just sitting on the couch and watching something go by."
Still TV gets the lion's share of ad dollars with more than
$66 billion in 2013 in the U.S. alone, according to eMarketer.
Facebook generated roughly $7 billion billion in global ad
revenue during the same year.
The AARP, an association for older Americans, sought to
target ads to Facebook members over 45 in order to build
awareness that the organization is for more than just retired
people, Facebook said in its blog post, while the American
Legacy Foundation wanted to reach teenagers for its Truth
campaign to curb smoking.
Both campaigns ran in Facebook's News Feed interspersed
among a user's stream of news and other updates.
"One of the things we wanted to test is if there a better
result when you air a TV ad spot and support it on social
media," said Tammy Gordon, AARP vice president of social
strategy.
A survey conducted by Nielsen Online suggested that 14
percent of 45-to-64-year-old Americans said they saw the AARP
campaign.
"You don't just do a TV commercial, you have to be looking
at multi-media campaign," Gordon said.
In the case of the Truth campaign, almost half of all
Americans between the age of 13 and 19 saw at least one ad in
their News Feed stream, the Nielsen survey found.
Investors have been concerned that teenage users may be
drifting away from Facebook in favor of alternative online
services such as Snapchat and WhatsApp, which Facebook recently
acquired for $19 billion. But the survey results suggest
marketers still view Facebook's social network as an important
channel for reaching teenagers.
Christine Dela Rosa, senior brand manager of marketing at
the American Legacy Foundation, said that Facebook was still a
good way to expose teens to brands. She noted, however, that the
foundation also adjusted its marketing campaign to run on other
platforms like deviantART, a social network for artists that is
attracting teens.
"Facebook is really huge and people tend to want to converse
with us in that space," Dela Rosa said. "We are in other places
too because teens aren't using Facebook for expression. Every
single platform has a different purpose. We want to be there in
all those different places."