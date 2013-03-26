By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO, March 26
SAN FRANCISCO, March 26 Facebook Inc is
expanding the advertising system that lets marketers tailor
messages to users of the No. 1 social network based on their
browsing history, in the company's latest step to refine its ad
business.
So far, the system has been used to target graphical display
ads on the right side of a Facebook user's page, based on
websites visited in the past, such as for products or potential
vacation destinations.
The move announced on Tuesday will incorporate this system,
called Facebook Exchange, to the ads in Facebook's News Feed.
It ties together two of the most significant innovations
that Facebook Inc has made in the past year to its advertising
business, which accounts for roughly 84 percent of the company's
revenue.
Marketers last year welcomed the launch of Facebook Exchange
as it provided a common online advertising technique long
missing on the social network.
Ads that appear directly within the Facebook News Feed are
considered crucial to its future business prospects since they
can be seen on mobile devices such as smartphones. About
two-thirds of Facebook users accessed the site on a mobile
device in December.
Facebook said the Facebook Exchange system will initially be
available for newsfeed ads that appear on desktop PCs but not on
mobile devices.
"Desktop is more in line with what FBX (Facebook Exchange)
has been doing effectively in the right hand side. And we also
find that desktop is the place where more people convert from
seeing direct-response ads," said Facebook spokeswoman Elisabeth
Diana.
The company is testing the new service with a limited set of
partners, with plans for broader availability in the coming
weeks.
Shares of Facebook closed 7 cents higher at $25.21 on
Nasdaq.