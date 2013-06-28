By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 28
SAN FRANCISCO, June 28 Facebook Inc said
it will no longer allow ads to appear on pages with sexual or
violent content, as the online social network moves to appease
marketers being associated with objectionable material.
The moves come a month after several businesses pulled their
ads from Facebook amid reports of pages on Facebook that
promoted violence against women.
Facebook said at the time that it needed to improve its
system for flagging and removing content that violated its
community standards, which forbid users from posting content
about hate-speech, threats and pornography, among other things.
Ads account for roughly 85 percent of revenue at Facebook,
the world's largest social network with 1.1 billion users.
Facebook said the changes would not have a meaningful impact on
its business.
On Friday, Facebook said it also needed to do more to
prevent situations in which ads are displayed alongside material
that may not run afoul of its community standards but are deemed
controversial nonetheless.
A Facebook page for a business that sells adult products,
for example, will no longer feature ads. Previously such a page
could feature ads along the right-hand side of the page so long
as the page did not violate Facebook's prohibition on depicting
nudity.
The move underscores the delicate balance for social media
companies, which features a variety of unpredictable and
sometimes unsavory content shared by users, but which rely on
advertising to underpin their business.
"Our goal is to both preserve the freedoms of sharing on
Facebook but also protect people and brands from certain types
of content," Facebook said in a post on its website on Friday.
Facebook said on Friday that it would expand the scope of
pages and groups on its website that should be ad-restricted and
promised to remove ads from the flagged areas of the website by
the end of the coming week.
Pages and groups that reference violence will also be off
limits to ads, the company said. A Facebook spokeswoman noted
that the policy would not apply to the pages of news
organizations on Facebook.
Facebook said the process of flagging objectionable pages
and removing ads would initially be done manually, but that the
company will build an automated system to do the job in the
coming weeks.