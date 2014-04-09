By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO, April 9
SAN FRANCISCO, April 9 Facebook Inc said
on Wednesday it is switching to fewer but bigger ads on the
right-hand column of the desktop PC version of its website
because users respond more frequently to them.
The new right-hand display ads will be the same proportions
as the so-called News Feed ads, which inject paid marketing
messages straight into a user's stream of news and content. That
will make advertising on Facebook simpler for marketers, since
they will no longer need to use different images for different
types of ads, Facebook said in a post on its Facebook for
Business blog.
In tests of the new ad design, Facebook said it has seen up
to three times more user "engagement" with the ads. The company
did not provide specifics, but typically the term means some
kind of user interaction such as clicking on the ad, posting a
comment or resharing it.
Facebook did not specify how many ads will now appear in the
right-hand column, though a sample image on the blog showed a
single ad in the right-hand column. The company previously
displayed as many as seven box-like display ads in the right
hand column.
Facebook, which has more than 1.2 billion users, said some
advertisers will begin seeing the new option later this month.
The changes affect only the PC version of Facebook's website,
which now accounts for less than half of its ad revenue as
Facebook users and marketers increasingly favor the mobile
version of its service.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)