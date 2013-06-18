By Jennifer Saba
June 18 Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it
now has 1 million active advertisers globally who used the
platform in the last 28 days, a milestone for the company that
is seeking to revive its revenue growth.
A vast majority of those advertisers are small business
owners who have flocked to the world's No. 1 social network.
Facebook executives are hoping to net even more small
advertisers since 16 million local businesses, ranging from
jewelry sellers to clothing stores, set up free pages on the
network.
While pinpointing how much money small advertisers spend
only online is difficult, in total they spent approximately $32
billion during 2012 in the United States, according to market
research firm eMarketer.
"Most small business owners start off as Facebook users,
then migrate to become page owners, and from there migrate to
become advertisers," said Dan Levy, Facebook director of small
business.
He said that Facebook does not plan to start charging
businesses to set up pages.
Advertising accounts for 85 percent of Facebook's revenue -
which also includes dollars from the world's largest brands and
advertising agencies. But the company is trying to spark its ad
growth following a sharp slowdown last year.
Last quarter, Facebook reported first-quarter revenue of
$1.46 billion. Advertising revenue rose 43 percent, the fastest
growth rate since the end of 2011.
Facebook declined to break out how much ad revenue comes
from small businesses and did not indicate how long it took to
reach the 1 million milestone.
It has introduced several initiatives to help boost growth,
including an overhaul of its newsfeed and changes to how
advertisers buy ads on the network in order to simplify the
process.
Small business owners are "critical" to Facebook's success,
said Brian Wieser, an analyst with Pivotal Research Group.
"Once they launched new ad products targeted to small
businesses in the middle of last year, they were able to
significantly accelerate their revenue growth," he said.
Kim Caulfield, a small business owner in Orange County,
California who sells custom jewelry made from horse tail hair,
started using Facebook advertising to reach more customers for
her company Tail Spin.
"You only can invite so many of your friends over and most
of them don't own horses," she said.
She now spends approximately $25 a day with Facebook on
advertisements directed to horse enthusiasts with the potential
of reaching over 5 million people.
Facebook also reaches out to local businesses order to help
them through the process. Dallas-area clothing boutique owner
Lucy Huang said she was part of a Facebook incubator program to
mentor businesses and walk them through the ad buying process.
Huang said she spends roughly $50 a month advertising
Accents retail stores with Facebook, saying it is cheaper and
more effective than print or online rivals like Yelp.
More than 50 percent of small business owners use Facebook
pages to promote their products, but only 16 percent use
Facebook ads, according to BIA Kelsey, a research firm
specializing in local advertising.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Nick
