NEW YORK May 17 Advisers at Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch brokerage unit and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney have started to find out how many Facebook IPO shares they are getting, just hours before the social media company is expected to price its initial public offering, according to advisers and clients at the firms.

Merrill advisers have until 3:00 pm EDT (1900 GMT) to allocate their shares to clients, advisers said. The firm has capped the number of Facebook shares for each client account at 2,000, while Morgan Stanley Smith Barney has set a 500 share cap, according to advisers at each of the firms. The advisers asked not to be identified because they are not permitted to talk to the press.

A spokeswoman for Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, a venture of Morgan Stanley and Citigroup, declined to comment. A Merrill spokeswoman did not immediately return calls for comment. (Reporting By Jennifer Hoyt Cummings; Ashley Lau, Jessica Toonkel and Alistair Barr; Writing by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)