NEW YORK May 18 Facebook Inc is
developing its own video-chat app, known internally as
Slingshot, after its failed attempt to acquire mobile messaging
startup Snapchat, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
Facebook has been working for several months on the planned
video-chat app, which would allow users to send short video
messages using a touch-screen, the FT said, citing people
familiar with its plans.
Slingshot could be launched this month, the paper cited one
source as saying, while noting that Facebook might ultimately
decide not to proceed with the launch of the app.
Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has been overseeing the
"top-secret" project after the social network company was unable
to win Snapchat's creators, Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, with
its $3 billion takeover offer late last year, the FT said.
Snapchat, popular among teenagers, allows users to send
smartphone photos that automatically disappear after a few
seconds.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)