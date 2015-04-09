VIENNA, April 9 Facebook presented a long
list of procedural objections to an Austrian court on Thursday
trying to halt a class action lawsuit for 25,000 users that
accuses the social media giant of violating their privacy.
The first day of hearings began with a four-hour session in
which Facebook's lawyers tried to convince the judge not to
admit the suit brought by law student Max Schrems, 27, who is
claiming 500 euros ($538) in damages for each user.
The suit is the latest of several legal challenges in Europe
and the United States to Facebook for the way it shares users'
personal data with businesses or governments. Schrems has said
this may become a test case for European data protection laws.
"The lawsuit is inadmissible on the procedural level - the
court is not responsible," Facebook's lawyer Nikolaus Pitkowitz
told the judge. "It is unjustified in terms of content."
Schrems accused Facebook of engaging in delaying tactics.
"This is a typical strategy, because most consumers will run out
of time and money," he said.
The judge said a written decision on whether the court can
handle the suit will come before the summer.
In the first hearing, attorneys for Schrems and Facebook
battled on technical grounds about whether the student has the
status of a private Facebook consumer and if the 25,000
plaintiffs are legally allowed to confer their rights on him.
Schrems is claiming damages for alleged data violations by
Facebook, including by aiding the U.S. National Security Agency
in running its PRISM programme, which mined the personal data of
Facebook users.
"I think we can heighten data protection with this lawsuit,"
Schrems' lawyer Wolfram Proksch told reporters after the
session.
Facebook's lawyers did not address the details of the
privacy concerns mentioned in his suit and declined to comment
further outside of the court room.
A specialist financier will bear the legal costs if Schrems
loses the case and will take 20 percent of the damages if he
wins, meaning users can join the case at no financial risk.
Schrems also has a case pending at the European Court of
Justice, financed by crowdsourcing, which mainly
relates to the so-called Safe Harbor agreement governing data
transfers from Europe to the United States.
There, the European Data Protection Supervisor told the
court that Safe Harbor needed to be changed to safeguard
European consumers' rights and that corresponding requests for
such changes had been made to the United States.
British regulators have investigated if Facebook, with more
than 1 billion users, has violated their data protection
law.
