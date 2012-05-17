* Some investors scooping up what others are shedding
* Certain tech and media stocks seen temporarily depressed
By David K. Randall
NEW YORK, May 17 Besides making its early
investors rich, Facebook's expected initial public offering on
Friday is already having another effect: making other stocks
cheaper.
Institutional investors selling off some assets to raise
cash to buy shares of Facebook Inc and continued worries
about debt issues in Greece, have been largely responsible for
the 3.6 percent drop in the Standard & Poor's 500 index over the
last five days, according to several market experts.
Charles Biderman, the chief executive officer of TrimTabs
Investment Research, is scooping up shares of what others are
shedding. He thinks that the sell-off will end on Friday once
institutions have a chance to buy Facebook shares.
"I bought gold today for the first time in quite a while,"
he said, citing recent price declines. The $63.5 billion SPDR
Gold Shares ETF is down 6.9 percent over the last month
and 1.2 percent over the last week, according to Morningstar.
Michael Sheldon, chief market strategist at RDM Financial in
Westport, Connecticut, said that making cash available for
Facebook shares could be one catalyst for recent declines in
Apple Inc, which have fallen about 6.5 percent since
Friday.
Other companies that investors could be selling to raise
cash to buy Facebook include Pandora Media Inc, LinkedIn
Corp, and Google Inc, Sheldon said.
Facebook is expected to be valued at more than 99 times
earnings in its IPO debut, though that valuation should jump
significantly higher if the stock pops on its first day, as many
analysts expect.
The S&P 500, by comparison, trades at a price to earnings
value of 14. Apple and Google trade at P/Es of 13 and 19,
respectively, making them look like bargains compared with
Facebook.
Sheldon said that it is also likely that mutual funds that
focus on media stocks are selling traditional media companies
such as CBS Corp and Viacom Inc to make space
for Facebook. That could lead to short-term bargains, he said.
"To the extent that these stocks have come down because of
Facebook, that could be opening up opportunities for investors,"
he said.
CBS, for instance, is down 8.5 percent over the past five
days after jumping 17.1 percent since the start of the year. Yet
it continues to be attractive because of its affluent audience
demographics, noted James Goss, an analyst at Barrington
Research.
Goss has a target price of $41 for CBS, which fell 5.5
percent to $30.02 Thursday. CBS trades at a P/E of 14.7.
JAPANESE FACEBOOKS?
Of course, some investors say that the best bargain is
avoiding shares of Facebook completely. At the annual Sohn
Investment Conference in New York on Wednesday, noted hedge fund
manager David Einhorn joked that Facebook's road show "felt like
a rock concert."
He said that he preferred Japanese social networking
companies DeNA Co Ltd and Gree Inc.
Both companies have profit margins that are comparable to
Facebook and better than social gaming company Zynga Inc
but trade at single digit price-to-earnings ratios and
have sold off recently because of regulatory scrutiny over the
addictive nature of online gaming, Einhorn said.
DeNA, for instance, had fallen 21 percent over the last
month through Thursday's close. It trades at a P/E ratio of 8.5.
Gree, meanwhile, had fallen 28 percent over the last month
through Thursday's close. It also trades at a P/E ratio of 8.5.
(Reporting By David Randall; Additional reporting by Aaron
Pressman; Editing by Walden Siew, Jennifer Merritt, Tim Dobbyn
and Bernard Orr)