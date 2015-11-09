BRIEF-FB Financial Corporation expands board of directors
* FB Financial Corp - Expanded board to ten members from seven members
BRUSSELS Nov 9 Facebook said on Monday it would appeal a ruling from a Belgian court ordering it to stop using a cookie tracking users on the social network which the Belgian data protection regulator claims infringes European privacy law.
"We've used the 'datr' cookie for more than five years to keep Facebook secure for 1.5 billion people around the world. We will appeal this decision and are working to minimize any disruption to people's access to Facebook in Belgium," a spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti)
* Wecast Network- on March 31, co through PRC unit entered into equity agreement with Shanghai Pulse Consulting Co Ltd - SEC filing
* Ruby Tuesday, Inc. reports fiscal third quarter 2017 financial results