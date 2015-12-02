By Julia Fioretti
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Dec 2 Facebook will stop
tracking browsers of Facebook pages in Belgium who are not
signed into a Facebook account, seeking to comply with a court
ruling last month ordering it to do so or face daily fines, the
company said on Wednesday.
The company's action means Belgians will have to log into
Facebook before they can see Facebook pages, forcing them to
create and sign into an account if they want to view the pages
or related content.
Previously non-users could view public Facebook pages from
sports teams, celebrities, tourist attractions and businesses
without needing to log into Facebook.
As a result of the changes registered Facebook users in
Belgium who attempt to log in from an unrecognised web browser
will be forced to comply with some added security steps, the
company said.
At issue is Facebook's use of a so-called 'datr' cookie,
which it places on users' browsers when they visit a
Facebook.com site or click a Facebook 'Like' button on other
sites, allowing it to track the activities of that browser.
Facebook says the tiny bit of software code only identifies
browsers, not individuals, and helps Facebook to distinguish
legitimate visits from those by attackers.
"(Removing the cookie) will cause a marginal privacy hit.
That will decrease the privacy of Belgian users," Facebook Chief
Security Officer Alex Stamos told reporters last month.
Belgium's data protection regulator took the U.S. company to
court in June, accusing it of trampling on EU privacy law by
tracking people without a Facebook account without their
consent.
Facebook plans to appeal against the court ruling
but, in complying with the order, expects it
will no longer face a 250,000 euro ($265,000) daily fine
levelled against it.
The company has argued that Belgium has no authority on this
issue, since it has its European headquarters in Ireland and as
such should be policed solely by regulators there.
Belgium's privacy regulator said the fact that the Brussels
court had ruled meant it had jurisdiction over the company.
The changes will be implemented as soon as the regulator
serves Facebook with the order, expected sometime this week.
($1 = 0.9446 euros)
(Writing by Eric Auchard in Frankfurt)