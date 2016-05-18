By Yasmeen Abutaleb and Dustin Volz
WASHINGTON, May 18 As Facebook Inc Chief
Executive Mark Zuckerberg prepares to meet conservative leaders
on Wednesday to discuss allegations about political bias at the
social media website, one thing he may not have to worry about
is federal regulation.
Although the U.S. Senate committee is investigating whether
there is liberal bias in how Facebook employees select news
stories for its "trending topics," there is little chance the
government will try to regulate their practices, said Republican
Senator John Thune, chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee.
"I don't have any reason to believe that would be
necessary," Thune told reporters on Tuesday.
The editorial practices at the world's largest social
network came under scrutiny after a former Facebook contractor
accused editors there of deliberately suppressing conservative
news. The allegations were reported by technology news website
Gizmodo, which did not identify the ex-contractor.
Facebook denied the allegations of bias and said it would
conduct a full investigation into the matter. Zuckerberg also
agreed to meet with conservative leaders to "share their points
of view," according to a post on his Facebook page.
Attendees at the Wednesday afternoon meeting at Facebook's
Silicon Valley headquarters are expected to include conservative
talk show host Glenn Beck, former White House press secretary
Dana Perino and former Republican Senator Jim DeMint.
Thune sent a letter to Facebook last week to demand that it
explain its editorial decision-making and how stories are chosen
for the "trending topics" feature. He said his primary concern
was that Facebook was potentially being deceptive about how the
news curation algorithms work.
The company was criticized in 2014 for secretly manipulating
what content appeared for a sample of users to research the
psychological effects of social media.
Facebook last week released its guidelines for choosing
trending topics, but the operations of the news feed algorithm
remain closely guarded.
Thune said Facebook has been in communication with his staff
in the week since he wrote the letter. "More than anything else,
it's an opportunity for them to set the record straight," he
said.
Legal experts said the government has few tools to dictate
how a private company makes news decisions.
"As a legal matter, Facebook is not required to be
even-handed," said Eugene Volokh, a law professor at the
University of California, Los Angeles. "Congress can't introduce
something that tries to prohibit Facebook from making these
kinds of choices."
Only 11 percent of Americans said they thought the federal
government should play a role in determining what users see on
social media sites, according to a poll of 2,000 registered
voters conducted by Morning Consult and released on Wednesday.
According to the poll, 55 percent of U.S. voters said they
get their news from social media sites such as Facebook.
The controversy over Facebook's trending topics has sparked
questions about how transparent the company should be about how
content appears on users' news feeds, given its influence over
1.6 billion members.
Research commissioned by Facebook has shown that messages
notifying users that their friends had voted during the 2010
midterm election prompted 340,000 additional people to cast
ballots.
"This story is connected to the largely invisible digital
apparatus that influences the public," said Jeffrey Chester,
executive director of the Center for Digital Democracy, a
consumer advocacy group.
(Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb and Dustin Volz; Editing by
Jonathan Weber and Tiffany Wu)