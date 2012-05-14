(Added details on roadshow, regulations, source's comments)
By Olivia Oran
NEW YORK May 14 Facebook Inc will close the
books on its $10.6 billion initial public offering on Tuesday,
two days ahead of schedule and a signal that Silicon Valley's
largest IPO is drumming up strong demand, according to a source
familiar with the deal.
The No. 1 social network is scheduled on Thursday to price
its shares, then begin trading on Friday. The IPO is already
"well oversubscribed," which is why the social network is
closing its books earlier than anticipated, the source said.
No decision has been made about raising the proposed offer
price for Facebook shares, which are being offered at $28 to $35
each, said the source, who asked not to be identified because
discussions with the company are private.
If the price range is increased, it will likely be done
after final orders come in Tuesday. Given the size of the IPO,
the deal's underwriters are likely to be very cautious about
raising the price range, the source said.
If Facebook's underwriters choose to raise the deal's price
range more than 20 percent, the company will need to file an
amendment with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Company spokesman Jonny Thaw declined to comment on Monday.
Facebook will continue with its roadshow for the rest of the
week, said a second source familiar with the deal, and investors
who haven't yet attended a roadshow presentation will still be
able to place orders.
Company executives met with prospective investors in Chicago
on Monday and are slated to travel to Kansas City and Denver,
before returning to Menlo Park, California, where Facebook is
headquartered.
The IPO comes amid concerns from some investors that
Facebook hasn't yet figured out a way to make money from an
increasing number of users who access the social network on
mobile devices such as smartphones.
A host of Wall Street banks are underwriting Facebook's
offering, with Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan and
Goldman Sachs serving as leads. Facebook will trade on
Nasdaq under the symbol FB.
(Reporting By Olivia Oran; Editing by Richard Chang, Edwin Chan
and Bernard Orr)